UBS Group Lowers ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $50.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in ABM Industries by 49.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.