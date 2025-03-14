Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the February 13th total of 795,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Shares of UNCY opened at $0.58 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $60.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,491,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 10,391,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 7,571,636 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,970,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

