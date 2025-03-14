Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 574,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $32,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $176,806,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,169,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

