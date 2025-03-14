United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 382.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

