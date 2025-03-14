Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 100,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 64.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 92,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UHT opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $563.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 211.51%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.