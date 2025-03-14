Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Tricia D. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Urban Outfitters Trading Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ:URBN opened at $49.87 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urban Outfitters
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.