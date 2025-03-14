Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Tricia D. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $49.87 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

