US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of US Nuclear stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,479. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
About US Nuclear
