US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of US Nuclear stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,479. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

