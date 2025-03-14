Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Short Interest Down 47.5% in February

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Trading Down 6.6 %

BTFX stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $72.53.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

