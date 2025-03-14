Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

VMI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $318.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.30. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $4,158,000. Covea Finance raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

