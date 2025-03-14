VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.94.

Shares of TSE FORA traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.00. 63,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope has a twelve month low of C$6.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The company has a market cap of C$157.55 million, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 3,300 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$35,501.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,550 shares of company stock valued at $295,321. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

