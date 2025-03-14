Vestcor Inc Acquires 9,581 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 226.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Workday by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 177.4% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $237.22 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.09 and a 200 day moving average of $255.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.14.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,188,040. This trade represents a 16.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,829 shares of company stock valued at $113,033,319. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

