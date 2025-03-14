Vestcor Inc Buys New Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,046 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the software’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,164 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,250 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 1,048 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $114,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,019.10. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,472.62. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,805 shares of company stock worth $1,202,184. 21.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.15 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

