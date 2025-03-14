Vestcor Inc Lowers Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,716,000 after buying an additional 87,675 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,138,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,364,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CCEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $88.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.