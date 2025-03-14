Vestcor Inc Sells 5,926 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 29,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 638,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.