Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

XPO Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $129.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.03 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

