VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,326 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

