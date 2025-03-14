Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Major Shareholder Acquires 542,000 Shares

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $9,387,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at $150,597,729.08. This trade represents a 6.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VSCO opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $40,861,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,963,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

