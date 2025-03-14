Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $95,505,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,918,000 after buying an additional 1,682,183 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,044,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $19,469,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,324,000 after buying an additional 389,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

