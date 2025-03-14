Vital Farms’ (VITL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

VITL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $916,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,815,209.10. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,273,894.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,632.10. This trade represents a 32.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,474 shares of company stock worth $6,171,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vital Farms by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

