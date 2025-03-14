Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.25.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,250,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $3,627,000. Visualize Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 314,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 303,878 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

