VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Nomura Securities upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

