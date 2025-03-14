vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.07. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

