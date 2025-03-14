Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Receives $40.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAY. Barclays boosted their price target on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Waystar Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ WAY opened at $35.27 on Friday. Waystar has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,903,584.70. This represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,597.70. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,356,171 shares of company stock valued at $526,733,651.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waystar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waystar by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waystar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waystar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

