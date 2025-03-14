Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $319.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -319.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.02. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.