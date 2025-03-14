Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 75,452 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,452 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 442.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $11.39 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,355.70. This trade represents a 197.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. This trade represents a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,060. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.