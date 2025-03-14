Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 248,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 746,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 632.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 81,764 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

