Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 374.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 410,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $168.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

