Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $310.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.83.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $29.03 on Friday, hitting $343.50. 782,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.49 and a 200 day moving average of $386.82. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

