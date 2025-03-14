Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.66. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $701,036,000 after purchasing an additional 159,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after buying an additional 365,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

