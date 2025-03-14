Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform” Rating

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

WFC opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $224.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 638,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 173,083 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 177,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,027,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,055,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

