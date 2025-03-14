Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $72.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

