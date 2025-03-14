Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.52.

Shares of WCP opened at C$8.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$11.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,939.60. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.42 per share, with a total value of C$252,600.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

