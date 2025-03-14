Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Mohammad Shahidehpour Sells 2,273 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,466.40. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Willdan Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.41. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLDN. StockNews.com raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.