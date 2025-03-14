Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 782 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 894.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

CGGO opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

