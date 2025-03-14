Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Blackstone by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.9 %

BX opened at $136.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.68%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

