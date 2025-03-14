Wintrust Investments LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after purchasing an additional 150,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 413,979 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,644,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,769,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 216,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 73,426 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.