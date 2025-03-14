Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 152 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,080,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 275,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 71,190 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $120.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.61. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $108.49 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

