Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFQ opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.69.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

