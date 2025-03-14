Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,553,000 after buying an additional 120,707 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

