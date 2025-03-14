WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 19,512 shares.The stock last traded at $55.21 and had previously closed at $55.50.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

