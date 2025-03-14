WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

WizzFinancial Trading Up 0.8 %

FIN opened at GBX 35.27 ($0.46) on Tuesday. WizzFinancial has a 52 week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 45 ($0.58). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.56. The firm has a market cap of £19.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77.

WizzFinancial Company Profile

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

