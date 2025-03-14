Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 3,407,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,367,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOLF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

