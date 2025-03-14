Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Down 96.6% in February

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YATRY opened at $12.31 on Friday. Yamato has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Get Yamato alerts:

About Yamato

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.