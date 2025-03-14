YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.40. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 692,691 shares changing hands.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,804.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 201,862 shares during the period.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

