Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BECN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Sunday, March 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

