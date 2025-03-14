Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Watsco Q1 Earnings

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.93 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $490.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco has a 1 year low of $393.88 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $488.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.83.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Watsco by 32.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Watsco by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3,571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

