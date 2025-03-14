Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for CRS Q3 Earnings

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $176.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,295,000 after buying an additional 979,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,884,000 after acquiring an additional 357,417 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,734,000 after acquiring an additional 779,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 870,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,648,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

