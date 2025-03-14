Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for BK Earnings

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.73. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

