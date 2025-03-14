Zacks Research Predicts Pinterest’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Pinterest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%.
Pinterest Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,483,000 after purchasing an additional 156,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,381,000 after buying an additional 316,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $358,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,577. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
