Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

